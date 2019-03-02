|
Sandra "Sandy" Meyer
Brussels - Sandra Ann "Sandy" Meyer, 61, of Brussels, passed away on February 25, 2019, at Bellin Hospital. She was born March 5, 1957, in Algoma to Roy and Germaine (Berger) Renard. On June 24, 2000, she married James J. Meyer Sr. in Sturgeon Bay.
Sandy worked at Emerson Motors for many years and was later employed by Walmart. She will always be remembered for her infectious smile and contagious laugh. She loved to be "on the go" driving anywhere and everywhere. Sandy also enjoyed trips to casinos and just being around people. She especially loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband; three daughters, Monica (Christopher) Mackey, Brussels; Milissa (Ryan Kaye) Mueller, Sturgeon Bay; Sara Mueller, Brussels; two sons, Jim (Dawn) Meyer Jr., Appleton; Curt Meyer Sr., Sturgeon Bay; two grandchildren, Curt Jr. and Takoha Meyer; mother Germaine Renard, Brussels; one sister Sue (Scott) Sperber, Sturgeon Bay; one brother Mike (Jo) Renard, Brussels; as well as in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts and an uncle.
She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay with Rev. Joel Sauer officiating. Inurnment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 4, at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate on Mar. 2, 2019