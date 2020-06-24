Scott Swinscoe



Scott Swinscoe, also known as Scotty Cash, passed from this life May 18, 2020. Scotty was a traveling minstrel; he would play his swamp music wherever he could, be it a tiki bar in Florida, an old mining town saloon in Colorado or a tavern in Wisconsin. He would stop at waysides, small town parks or a mountain stream to play his guitar and sing the songs he loved.



In 2008 at the behest of his brother Steve he came to Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin to get acquainted with his beloved Aunt Peggy and her children and children's children. He came to love all of them individually. That is when he began making the trek each spring from Florida to Wisconsin.



Scotty is survived by his brother Steve (Claudine), France, and his children; his sister Katherine and her children, Indianapolis, IN; his sister Gillian Swinscoe, Ft. Lauderdale, FL.; and his partner for the past ten years Vicki Jacobson and her children and grandchildren. Scotty is also survived by the Hansen clan.









