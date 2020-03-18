Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Poehler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Poehler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry Poehler Obituary
Sherry Poehler

Sturgeon Bay - Sherry Ann Poehler, 74, of Sturgeon Bay passed away at Aurora BayCare Medical Center on March 17, 2020. She was born February 20, 1946 in Green Bay to Clifford and Arlene (Kaster) Stauber. On February 5, 1966 she married Frank E. Poehler at Holy Name of Mary Church in Maplewood. He preceded her in death on November 14, 1998.

Sherry and her husband owned and operated an orchard and market on Egg Harbor Rd. in Sturgeon Bay for many years. During her life she loved dancing, singing, and working in her flower gardens. She was a very creative and "crafty" person who was very social and always saw the "good" in everyone.

Above all, Sherry treasured the time she spent with family and felt very blessed to have watched her grandchildren grow into adulthood. She was full of life and never left a moment wasted. Her strong faith in God sustained her during all the trials in her life. Sherry is now at peace and enjoying a heavenly reunion with her husband and other relatives.

Survivors include her two children, Kim (Ken) Bosman and Kirk Poehler; five grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Joseph, Alyse and David; three brothers, Pete (Ann) Stauber, John (Hilary) Stauber, Jim Stauber; one sister Pat John and her significant other Jim; in-laws, Karen Sinkler, Kathy and Dale Rass, Linda and Butch Georgeson and John Poehler; nieces, nephews, and god-children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter Caitlan, sister Joan Stauber and brother-in-law Dale Sinkler.

A visitation and memorial mass will be conducted at a later date. Special thanks to the staffs of Aurora Medical Center and Aurora at Home Hospice for the wonderful care and loving support. Forbes Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Door County Advocate from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -