Shirley A. Schartner
Shirley A. Schartner

Sturgeon Bay - Shirley A. Schartner was born on June 14, 1936 in Door County, WI to the late Louis and Lucy (Tenor) Stegmann and entered Heaven's gate on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

After attending East Maplewood grade school, Sturgeon Bay High School, Door-Kewaunee Teachers College, and UW- Stevens Point, she married Don Schartner on June 4, 1960 at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Maplewood. She and Don lived in Sturgeon Bay and had three daughters Michelle (Edward Rodriguez) of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Laurie (Anthony Storino) of Trumbull, CT, and Julie of Sturgeon Bay, WI and three granddaughters Alyssa, Ashley, and Anna Storino.

She devoted most of her career to supporting the education of children, and taught primary grades at East Maplewood, Cherry School, and first grade at Sevastopol School. She worked one-on-one with Title One students and did substitute teaching at Southern Door, West Side, Sunrise, and St. Joseph Schools. Along with husband, Don, they owned and operated Schartner's Third Avenue Shoes. Later, she worked as a school secretary at Sevastopol and St. Joseph School until retirement. Being a poll worker for the elections was something she enjoyed.

As a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, she worked at funeral dinners, served on St. Joseph School Board of Education, and started the first silent auction for the church picnic. Along with Don, they organized and helped with the children's games for the church picnics for several years. She was a Trustee for Catholic Financial Life and a member of St. Joseph Christian Mothers.

Shirley enjoyed bowling in her younger years, and throughout her life she loved flowers and trying new recipes. She was a longstanding member of the Apple Polishers Home Makers Club and Sturgeon Bay Home and Garden Club, where she was instrumental in establishing the NWTC horticultural scholarship. She also participated in Relay For Life many times.

She enjoyed traveling to several states, but especially enjoyed celebrating her 30th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii and a Mediterranean Cruise to Spain, France, and Italy with her grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Don; her parents; her siblings, Lucille Maccoux, and John Stegmann; sisters-in-law, Patricia Stegmann, Doris Schartner, Diane Schartner, Joan Schartner, and Ruth Schartner; and brothers-in-law, Louis Schartner, Jr., Leonard Schartner, William Schartner, John Grandbouche, and Roger Henschel.

Shirley is survived by her children and their spouses; grandchildren; brother, Louis Stegmann, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Maxine Stegmann, Carol Grandbouche, Mary (Bill) Junion, Helen Henschel, and Ann (Allan) Tanck; and brothers-in-law, Lee Maccoux, Joseph Robert Schartner, and Arnold Schartner; and many special relatives and friends including cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all of the medical professionals who cared for Shirley, especially the staff of Unity Hospice, Door County Medical Center, and Green Bay Oncology. They also express their appreciation to the family and friends of Shirley for all of the support, cards, flowers, phone calls, and prayers shared over this past month.

Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley was held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Robert Stegmann officiating. Mass was live streamed via the "Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC" Facebook page. Entombment was at St. Joseph Mausoleum.

Visitation for family and friends was at the church, Monday from 9:00 a.m. to the time of service at 10:30 a.m.

Those attending the visitation and/or Mass were to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Shirley may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.




Published in Door County Advocate from Sep. 3 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
