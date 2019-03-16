|
|
Sigmund Lars Olson
Cleveland - Sigmund Lars Olson, 84, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic - Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach.
Lars was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin and was a winter visitor to Vero Beach since 2014 coming from Egg Harbor, Wisconsin. At an early stage in his life he joined he US Marine Corps. He went on to attend the University of Iowa where he received his Bachelor's degree and later went to California State University - Long Beach for his Master's degree.
Professionally, Lars retired 24 years ago as the Chief Financial Officer for Ecolab in St. Paul, Minnesota. In his retirement Lars was very fond of two things apart from his family and friends -cooking and golfing at Horeshoe Bay Golf Club where he was a member for numerous years.
Survivors include his wife Kelly Olson of Egg Harbor, Wisconsin and Vero Beach, children Eric (Jamie) Olson of Lakewood, California, Lafe Olson of Wichita, Kansas, Britta (Shaun) Olson Dempsey of Stuttgart, Germany and Gunnar Olson of Waveland, Mississippi, brothers Lance (Marie) Olson of Spokane, Washington and Jon (Natalie) Olson of Crestline, California, and seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 1332 N. Halsted St., Ste. 201, Chicago, IL 60622.
Family and friends will have a private gathering to celebrate Lars' life.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach.
A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on Mar. 16, 2019