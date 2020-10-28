1/1
Steven A. Graham
Steven A. Graham

De Pere - Steven Arthur Graham, 66, De Pere, passed away October 22, 2020. He was born February 26, 1954 to the late Gordon and Janet Graham in Sturgeon Bay. Steve graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School. Steve was employed in various sales positions throughout his career. A lover of the outdoors, Steve belonged to many different hunting/outdoor clubs. He also volunteered at Bellin Hospital. Steve was an avid outdoorsman with many shooting accomplishments. He had a love of coffee, strawberries and cutting his lawn.

He is survived by his partner of 27 years, Grace Treml, his children; Jonathan Graham and Justin (Kimberly) Graham. Grace's children; Ben (Kimberly) Treml, and Jennifer (Jerry) Kidrowski. He adored his grandchildren; Ashton, Evan, Opal, Hailey, Kinsley, Makenna, Bryce, Morgan, Brookelyn, Elizabeth, and Andrew.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, and his brother Victor.

A memorial service will be announced later. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family with arrangements.

Special thanks to the many doctors and staff who helped him along his journey, as well as Rennes Health and Rehab, DaVita, and Unity Hospice. To our family and friends, Thank You, for the support given to us.






Published in Door County Advocate from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
