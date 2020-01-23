Services
Stewart Warren January 16, 2020

Sturgeon Bay - I shall be telling this with a sigh, somewhere ages and ages hence. Two roads diverged in a wood and I -- I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.

Stew's home and family were everything to him as he was to them. The kindest, most beautiful man to walk the earth, an honest, loyal, solid spirit, with a very well-developed sense of humor, forever curious and dedicated.

Stew's tree planting continues as he planted for future generations. Please plant a tree in his honor.

There will be a gathering when the sun is high in the sky, time and place to be determined.

Nothing you would take, everything you gave. Love you 'til I die. Meet you on the other side.

In my end is my beginning.
Published in Door County Advocate from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, 2020
