Suzanne Lee Michaud
Sturgeon Bay - Suzanne Lee Michaud, 80, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away early Friday morning, July 3, 2020 at Anna's Healthcare CBRF.
She was born July 11, 1939 in Laurium, MI, the daughter of Wilfred Raymond Johnson and Lila Agatha (Solmonson) Johnson. Suzanne graduated from Calumet High School in 1957 and went on to study education at Northern Michigan University in Marquette.
She taught various classes in middle school in Green Bay, WI until moving back to Calumet in 1977. Suzanne relocated to Door County in the mid 1980's, to be closer to family. She was a member of Bay View Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay and donated time reading to Dorchester Nursing Home residents. Suzanne returned to Laurium and remained active. She led a bible study group at church and founded a book lending program between the local library and hospital. When her health prevented her from living on her own, Suzanne returned to Sturgeon Bay, residing at Williamstown Bay Apartments, making good friends with other residents.
Her final years were spent at Anna's Healthcare.
Suzanne enjoyed knitting and needlework and also liked gardening. She loved listening to Elvis Presley and Glen Campbell music.
Suzanne's love will live on in the hearts of her family, Mary (Larry) Lemens of Green Bay, David (Ellen) Michaud of Sturgeon Bay, Jeffrey (Jill) Michaud of Wausau, and Richard (Beth) Michaud of Hamilton, OH; nine grandchildren, Tony (Lisa) Lemens and Jason Lemens, Andy (Misty) Michaud and Kristin (Charles) Schutt, Matt and Carly Michaud, Joe Michaud, Nick (Krissy) Cardinale and Ben Cardinale; seven great-grandchildren, Vincent Michaud, Lane Langrick, Lauren Chapman, Joy Lemens, Karaleigh Lemens, Evander and Octavia Cardinale; and other special relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ruth Drake; and other relatives.
Suzanne's life was honored with a funeral service held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay with Rev. Mark Richards officiating. She will be laid to rest in Lake View Cemetery near Calumet, MI.
Visitation for family and friends was held at Huehns Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
"Our family would like to express our gratitude to the staff of Anna's Healthcare for the exceptional care given to our Mom over the years."
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Suzanne may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com