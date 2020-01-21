|
Suzanne (Sue) M. Moore
Sturgeon Bay - Suzanne (Sue) M. Moore (nee Stroebel) of Sturgeon Bay, WI died December 20, 2019 at the age of 71 years old while in residence at Little Chute Health Services, Little Chute, Wisconsin. She had fought her battle with Multiple Sclerosis for many years prior to her passing.
Suzanne was born on February 21, 1948 in Manitowoc, WI to John and Audrey (Booth) Stroebel. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School, attended beauty school and worked as a beautician prior to marrying Timothy Moore of Sturgeon Bay in September of 1969. Suzanne raised her family and was part owner of the V-Bar in Valmy before its closing many years ago. Suzanne's hobbies included painting, working on the family geneology, and collecting stamps and German beer steins. She enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren, family, and friends.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, In-laws Edward and Iva (Claflin) Moore, and brothers/sisters-in-law of the Moore family. She is survived by her sister Diane (Robert) Fowler of Neenah and brother John Stroebel of Maribel, children Jennifer Moore (Micah DarkFyre), Scott Moore (Robin Dietz-Reynolds), John (Kimberly) Moore, and Philip Moore, grandchildren Angel Roig, Aric Moore, Cian DarkFyre, and Ava Moore, nieces and nephews Katie (Aaron) Hahn, Dan Fowler, Aaron Stroebel, and Broc Strobel, and numerous Moores. She is further survived by former husband Timothy Moore, and former sister-in-law Pam Pelishek, extended family, and all her friends.
A celebration of Suzanne's life is scheduled at Institute Saloon, 4599 WI-57, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 on Saturday February 22, 2020, from 1pm to 4pm. All family and friends are encouraged to attend to share laughs and stories in remembrance.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please make a donation in memory of Suzanne to HSHS St. Vincent's Children's Hospital at https://giving.hshs.org/SVGBCH/Donate
The family would like to thank the many home health aids, doctors, nurses and staff of St. Vincents Hospital, Door County Medical Center, ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton, ThedaCare Hospice team, Golden LivingCenter-Dorchester, and Little Chute Health Services for their care and support over the many years.
Published in Door County Advocate from Jan. 21 to Jan. 25, 2020