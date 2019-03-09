|
Tara Rae Warren
Sturgeon Bay - Tara Rae Warren, 48, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away late Thursday afternoon, February 28, 2019 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay.
She was born August 11, 1970 in Madison, the daughter of the late Robert Willis Warren and Laverne Dorothy (Voagen) Warren. Tara graduated from Homestead High School in Mequon in 1989. She worked in food service and was a member of Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church.
Tara enjoyed swimming, bowling, and traveling. She liked horses, '80s music, and movies especially, Star Wars and Grease. Her favorite color was purple, and she was always one to greet others around her. Tara loved her family very much.
She will be missed by her sister-in-law and guardian, Kathy Warren; sister and two brothers, Cheryl (F. James) Sensenbrenner, Gregg (Mary Kay) Warren, and Lyle Warren; aunts and uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews; dear friend and caretaker, Julie Pflieger; and friends.
Tara was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother, Treiva Warren Livesey and Iver Warren (who passed away two days prior); and other relatives.
Tara and Iver's lives were honored, together, with a funeral service held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church with Pastor David Leistra officiating. They will be laid to rest by family in Mount Olive Cemetery.
Relatives and friends visited with the Warren family at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 1:50 p.m.
Memorials may be given in Tara's name for Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church or Sunshine House.
"Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Door County Medical Center for their care given to Tara."
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Tara may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on Mar. 9, 2019