|
|
Terrence John Daubner Sr.
Sturgeon Bay - Terrence John Daubner Sr., 75, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Door County Medical Center.
He was born November 28, 1944 in Green Bay, son of the late Stephen Aloysius Daubner Sr. and Marie Yvonne (Brown) Daubner. After graduating from Gibraltar High School, Terry enlisted in the United States Air Force as an aircraft mechanic. He proudly served his country for 23 years before retiring in 1986. Although Terry retired, he still worked as an aircraft mechanic for many years. On October 12, 1968, he married Margaret O'Brien in Duluth, Minnesota. Terry was an outdoorsy man who loved golfing, guns, airplanes, and collecting coins.
He will be missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Margaret Daubner; son, Terrence John Daubner Jr.; five sisters; one brother; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Marie Daubner and brother, Stephen A. Daubner, Jr.
In honor of Terry's wishes, no formal services will be held.
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC of Sturgeon Bay are assisting the Daubner family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Terry may be shared with his family at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Mar. 3 to Mar. 11, 2020