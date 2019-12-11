|
|
Terry A. Tebon
Fischer, TX - Former Wisconsin resident Terry A. Tebon, 76, passed away October 24, 2019, at his home in Fischer, Texas.
Mr. Tebon was a native to Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. He served four years in the United States Marine Corps as a Field Artillery Battleman, and participated in events surrounding the Cuban missile crisis.
After his military service, Terry started another career in engineering and management. He worked in many varied and increasingly complex positions, including a Regional Maintenance Supervisor for Wendy's International, and Chief of Maintenance and Store Operations for a large Circle K franchise. Terry was also an accomplished carpenter and skilled remodeler.
Mr. Tebon is survived by his spouse and personal manager of 57 years, Charlotte; his sisters Sally Teich and Sherry Hansen; brother Bruce Tebon; son Daniel Tebon; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Terry was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Priscilla Tebon, sons Allen Tebon and Brian Tebon.
At his request, no service will be held.
Published in Door County Advocate from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019