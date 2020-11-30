1/1
Thaddeus Tala
Thaddeus Tala

Sturgeon Bay - Thaddeus John Tala, 93, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on November 28, 2020 at Sturgeon Bay Health Services. He was born February 7, 1927, in Chicago to John and Maria (Szykowny) Talaczynski. He married Mary Jane Frances Novotny on July 19, 1952 in Chicago, she preceded him in death on September 13, 2017.

Ted served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean War. He worked as an electrician for Illinois Bell for many years and was active in the company's retirement club for many years. He and his wife retired to Door County in 1991.

Survivors include his four children, Mary Jane Tala, Chicago; Ted (Linda) Tala, Brookfield, IL; David Tala, Chicago; Martin (Judy) Tala, Chicago; three grandchildren, Teddy Tala, Ryan Tala, and Michael Tala; a great-granddaughter, Lila Quinn Tala; and a nephew, Jim Novotny, Hoffman Estates, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife and many brothers and sisters.

Funeral Services will be 12:00 noon on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Forbes Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors. Face masks and proper social distancing will be required. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com




Published in Door County Advocate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
