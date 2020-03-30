Services
Thomas Hunt


1946 - 2020
Thomas Hunt Obituary
Thomas Hunt

Brussels - Thomas Edward Hunt 73, of Brussels, passed away at his home on March 28, 2020. He was born on December 29, 1946, in Sturgeon Bay to Robert and Lois (Petersilka) Hunt. On November 14, 1998, he married Cheryl E. Buelow in Sturgeon Bay. Tom enjoyed working with and restoring cars, especially with his brother, Gerald.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl; two daughters, Laura (Mark) Logerquist, Sturgeon Bay; Tommie Jean (Nathan) Preslaski, Sobieski, WI; five grandchildren, Miranda, Lilyanne, Kutter, Cage, and Breckyn; two brothers, Steven Hunt, Milford, MA; Anthony (Katie) Hunt, Green Bay; one sister, Paula Hunt, Milford, MA. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Candice Frea; and one brother, Gerald Hunt.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in St. Peter & Paul Church Cemetery in Institute. Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com

Special thanks to good friend, Deacon Mark Hibbs; Father Ryan Krueger; and Unity Hospice for the wonderful care and support given to Tom.
Published in Door County Advocate from Mar. 30 to Apr. 4, 2020
