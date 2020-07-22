Thomas L. Brace
Thomas L. Brace, former Sturgeon Bay resident and relief bridge tender, raised one final bridge to heaven on July 11th. He passed peacefully at home, with family at his side. Tom was 84 years old.
After relocating to The Villages, FL in 2007, Tom would often speak fondly of his friendships and many great memories of his years and time spent in Sturgeon Bay.
Tom's family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, you may consider a donation in his honor to the American Cancer Society
.