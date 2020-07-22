1/1
Thomas L. Brace
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas L. Brace

Thomas L. Brace, former Sturgeon Bay resident and relief bridge tender, raised one final bridge to heaven on July 11th. He passed peacefully at home, with family at his side. Tom was 84 years old.

After relocating to The Villages, FL in 2007, Tom would often speak fondly of his friendships and many great memories of his years and time spent in Sturgeon Bay.

Tom's family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, you may consider a donation in his honor to the American Cancer Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Door County Advocate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Door County Advocate

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved