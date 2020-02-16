Services
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:30 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Thomas Stewart Obituary
Thomas Stewart

Nasewaupee - Thomas Stewart, 67, of Nasewaupee, passed away at his home on February 14, 2020. He was born on June 29, 1952, in Ann Arbor, MI to Walter and Mary Lou (Gage) Stewart. On June 25, 1977, he married Jeanine Burkard in Green Bay.

Tom loved hunting, fishing, camping and working on Jeeps. He especially enjoyed chasing his grandchildren around.

Survivors include his wife; 2 children, Stacy (Mat) Motquin, Brussels; Curt (Lisa) Stewart, Algoma; 6 grandchildren, Matti (James) Majestic, Mason, Breanna, Mackenzie, Parker and Logan; 2 great-grandchildren; 1 brother; 4 sisters; and sisters and brothers-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A time of remembrance will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home on Saturday. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate from Feb. 16 to Feb. 22, 2020
