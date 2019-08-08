|
|
Timothy Goehring
Sturgeon Bay - Timothy Douglas Goehring, 73, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on August 6, 2019. He was born October 8, 1945 in Atlanta, Georgia to Merlin and Doris (Douglas) Goehring. On December 18, 1966 he married Elaine Dietrich in Egg Harbor.
After graduating from high school, Tim served his country in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1971. For the majority of his career, he worked as an electrician at Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay. He later attended and graduated from Janesville Black Hawk Technical College and then worked at airports around the country installing automated weather observation systems.
Tim had a love of flying and several other interests including: camping, canoeing, playing music, horseback riding, and motor cycling. For several years he enjoyed being a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity.
Survivors include his wife; a son Douglas Goehring (Jeri Harrach) of Sturgeon Bay, daughter-in-law Lea Goehring of Green Bay; 2 grandchildren, Nicholas and Brooke Goehring; 2 brothers, Steven (Beatrice) Rose of Oregon and Richard Goehring of Sturgeon Bay; a sister Heidi Goehring of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dennis and Sue Dietrich of West Jacksonport; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Dale Goehring, sister Lydia Goehring, and parents-in-law Reinold and Goldie Dietrich.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay.
Published in Door County Advocate from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14, 2019