Services
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Goehring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Goehring

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Goehring Obituary
Timothy Goehring

Sturgeon Bay - Timothy Douglas Goehring, 73, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on August 6, 2019. He was born October 8, 1945 in Atlanta, Georgia to Merlin and Doris (Douglas) Goehring. On December 18, 1966 he married Elaine Dietrich in Egg Harbor.

After graduating from high school, Tim served his country in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1971. For the majority of his career, he worked as an electrician at Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay. He later attended and graduated from Janesville Black Hawk Technical College and then worked at airports around the country installing automated weather observation systems.

Tim had a love of flying and several other interests including: camping, canoeing, playing music, horseback riding, and motor cycling. For several years he enjoyed being a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity.

Survivors include his wife; a son Douglas Goehring (Jeri Harrach) of Sturgeon Bay, daughter-in-law Lea Goehring of Green Bay; 2 grandchildren, Nicholas and Brooke Goehring; 2 brothers, Steven (Beatrice) Rose of Oregon and Richard Goehring of Sturgeon Bay; a sister Heidi Goehring of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dennis and Sue Dietrich of West Jacksonport; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Dale Goehring, sister Lydia Goehring, and parents-in-law Reinold and Goldie Dietrich.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay.
Published in Door County Advocate from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now