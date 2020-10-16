Timothy James Hickey
Sturgeon Bay - Timothy J. Hickey passed away peacefully at home on October 8, 2020. Tim was born July 8, 1952 in Green Bay to the late John P. "Bud" and Nora (Geohegan) Hickey. He graduated from Denmark High School in 1970 and went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Wisconsin Green Bay. He received a Master's Degree in Community Counseling from UW Oshkosh in 1995.
When Tim realized he was nearing the completion of coursework for a Bachelor's degree in Psychology, he took an independent study course on adolescent substance abuse and mental health at Bellin Hospital. It was a good fit for him, and he accepted a position there as a mental health worker. He worked on his substance abuse (alcohol and other drug abuse--AODA) counselor certification while at Bellin and went on to Fox Valley Hospital where he worked with adolescents and adults, in inpatient and outpatient AODA services.
Over a 25 year period, Tim worked extensively in the field of substance abuse, as well as many other areas of mental health issues. He got his CSAC (certified substance abuse counselor) status, and ultimately went on to achieve the CADCIII (certified alcohol drug counselor) level of proficiency, which is the highest level of substance abuse counseling on the scale.
Tim was highly regarded by colleagues, for having a way with people that recognized their good qualities, regardless of their behavior or history. He was non-judgemental and positive.
He also taught Group Dynamics/Traffic School for years at NWTC, and was certified as an assessor for DUI. He interviewed for a position on the mental health team in Door County and served as a staff psychotherapist there for a time.
When he finished the Master's Degree program at UW Oshkosh in 1995, he had started working for the Door County Department of Community Programs. He had become an integral part of their AODA team, doing individual and group counseling with people convicted of driving under the influence.
Tim enjoyed many lifelong friendships dating back to his childhood, which increased and expanded when he chose a career centered around helping others. He served several years as a co-occuring AODA/Mental Health Therapist at Counseling Associates of Door County. He was instrumental in helping many people and established several lifelong friendships at that time. He also became a skilled cross-country skate skier over the years.
Tim was a prolific member of the Door County Arts Community, and occasionally displayed some abstract and soul-filled paintings of his own.
He will forever be remembered as a selfless man who generously cared for his family, friends and community. Tim loved living in Door County as well as Sturgeon Bay. Being community and service-minded, he volunteered to serve on several committees and boards.
When he wasn't working, he could often be found helping friends beautify their gardens and landscapes with his extensive knowledge of horticulture. His one-of-a-kind spirit carries on!
Tim is survived by three brothers, Patrick J. Hickey, Susan (Gevaert), Michael J. Hickey, and Joseph P. Hickey (partner Eric) of Las Vegas, NV. Nieces and nephews; Ryan P, John Henry, Thomas M, Katie-Sue Wangerin, and Laura Bridget Hickey. (He is also survived by Bucky, his cat.)
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Nora, and infant sister Patricia Hickey.
Entombment will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park Mausoleum, 1350 N, Military Ave. at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC of Sturgeon Bay are assisting the Hickey family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Tim may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com
.