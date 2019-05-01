|
Toby Ann Wilson
Ephraim - Toby Ann Wilson, 73, of Ephraim, passed away late Saturday night, March 30, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay.
She was born December 12, 1945 in Evanston, IL, the daughter of Hollis Everett Wilson and Beatrice "Petie" Marie (Borg) Wilson. Toby attended Lyon School in Glenview, IL and Skokie Valley Baptist Church in Wilmette. She graduated from Glenbrook North High School in Northbrook, IL and went on to study at Bethel College (now Bethel University) in St. Paul, MN where she earned her bachelor's degree. Toby earned her master's degree in social work from Loyola University in Chicago, IL.
She initially began as an intern with U.S. Federal Probation Associated out of Chicago and became a full-time federal parole and probation officer and worked in the federal system. She was one of three women of a staff of 55. Toby went to work in Michigan for a few years and then returned to U.S. Federal Probation Associated until her retirement in 1997. She was a perfectionist when it came to her work; Toby was an excellent writer and was well-respected amongst her coworkers and within the judicial system. Toby was not a judgmental person; she accepted every person she helped "right where they were." Upon her retirement, she "returned" to Door County where her parents were living, a place she had grown up visiting during the summers.
Toby was a very creative soul and had a love for art and music. Much of her initial inspiration came from her father who was an art teacher. Toby collected paintings, pottery, and jewelry. Her musical ear allowed her to play the piano, and she knew the words to almost every song and could also dance. Toby especially liked attending the Peninsula Music Festival in Ephraim. She was a member of Ephraim Moravian Church. Toby liked to read, usually non-fiction. She was a very composed person but had a personality that drew everyone to her. Toby was quick-witted and had a sense of humor "that could level the playing field in any conversation." "She was a really good friend" who knew how to have a good time. Toby enjoyed traveling to the Caiman Islands for nearly ten years with her dear friend and coworker, Sandra Mentus, whom she remained close with, even in her retirement.
She will be missed by her sister, Holly (Cicilia "Cici") Blommaert of Johnsburg, IL; cousins, Mary Wilson and Paul (Kay) Wilson, both of Ephraim, Alicia "Cici" (Hugh) Mulliken and Dr. Tom (Gunilla)Wilson, both of Sister Bay, cousin and caregiver, Andrew (Anna) Sampers of Milwaukee [and his father; Timothy Sampers]; other relatives; and dear friends.
Toby was preceded in death by her parents; and her cousin and close friend, Wendy Sampers.
Her life will be honored with a memorial service held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Ephraim Moravian Church with Pastor Dawn Volpe officiating. She will be laid to rest in Ephraim Moravian Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from noon until the time of service.
Memorials may be given in her name for the Wisonsin Humane Society - Door County Campus.
"Our family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Anna's Healthcare CBRF in Sturgeon Bay and all of her friends and family (her team of caregivers) for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Toby."
Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Sister Bay is assisting the Wilson family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Toby may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on May 1, 2019