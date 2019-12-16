|
|
Todd Daniel Voeks
Sister Bay - Todd D. Voeks, 68, of Sister Bay, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family after battling cancer.
Todd was born February 26, 1951 to Orville Alfred Voeks and Dorlene Viola (Herbst) Larsen. He was raised in Baileys Harbor by his parents and grandparents, Paul and Viola Herbst. In his youth, he suffered and beat Luekemia.
Todd started his plumbing career with Wilmer Anschutz in 1969. At that time, he was also running projectors in the evenings at the SkyWay Drive Inn, owned by his father and tending bar for his grandparents at Paul's Glass Bar. In 1976, Todd decided to start his own plumbing business known successfully as Voeks Plumbing. In 1991, Todd's son, James, started working for him. James and his son, Ethan Voeks, will continue to operate Voeks Plumbing.
At the young age of 18, Todd and Shirlee Carlson started their family. They were blessed with two children, a daughter, Amie Olson, and four years later a son, James Todd Voeks. Later in life came his four grandchildren, each touching his heart in their own special way. His grandson, Lance Corporal Mitchell Olson, is currently deployed in Norway with the USMC.
Todd was member of the Sister Bay Liberty Grove Fire Dept from 1972 until 2016 and retired as assistant chief serving under Lyle Lundquist, Steve Mann, and current Chief, Chris Hecht. He was the longest serving Assisting Chief in the department.
Todd's hobbies throughout his life included karate and teaching karate, being a pilot and owning his own Cessna airplane, boating, keeping his beautiful lawn as green as could be, Western & Karate movies, Corvettes, Cadillacs, and taking slow rides going nowhere at all.
He is survived by daughter, Amie Olson and her children, Olivia Olson and Lance Corporal Mitchell Olson Jr.; son, James (Tammy) Voeks and their children, Ella and Ethan Voeks; brothers, Robert (Anna) Larsen and Paul (Mert) Larsen; and nieces and nephews.
He was proceded in death by his father, Orville Voeks; mother, Dorlene Larsen; and grandparents, Paul & Viola Herbst and Ella Voeks; and son-in-law Mitchell Olson, who were all very dear to him.
Todd's life will be honored with a memorial service at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Baileys Harbor on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Everyone who knows Todd knows he wasn't much for going to the doctor. Near the end, he offered some words of advice to everyone he knew, and we'd like to share them with you: "get a colonoscopy".
"Our family would like to express a huge thank you to Chief Chris Hecht for his support and guidance, PA-C Eric Danihel and his St. Vincent staff at the Sturgeon Bay facility, and also to the many special folks who continually supported our dad through his cancer journey."
Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Sister Bay is assisting the Voeks family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Todd may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Dec. 16 to Dec. 21, 2019