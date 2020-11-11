1/1
Verdene Berres
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verdene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Verdene Berres

Sturgeon Bay - Verdene M. Berres, 95, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on November 10, 2020 at the Algoma Long Term Care Unit. She was born October 3, 1925 in Milwaukee to Harry and Pearl (Torstensen) Berg. She graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School and lived in Sturgeon Bay until her health failed and she moved to the Algoma facility.

Verdene married Rudy Berres on November 28, 1946, after he returned from serving in the Navy during World War II. Before becoming a fulltime homemaker, she worked for Dr. W. S. Hobson for several years. She loved and wrote many beautiful poems and could recite all of them from memory. Verdene was a former member of the Friends Community Church where she enjoyed many years of singing solos.

She is survived by her brother Ronald (Judy) Berg; brother-in-law, Ray Challe and many nieces and nephews. Verdene was preceded in death by her parents, husband Rudy Berres, twin brother, Gene (Dick) Berg, three sisters, Janet Jakubovsky, Avalon Patzlaff and Judy Challe; two brothers-in-law, Louis Jakubovsky and Paul Patzlaff.

Private graveside services will be conducted at Bayside Cemetery. Forbes Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Friends Community Church (204 W. Maple St. Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235). On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Door County Advocate from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved