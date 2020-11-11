Verdene Berres
Sturgeon Bay - Verdene M. Berres, 95, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on November 10, 2020 at the Algoma Long Term Care Unit. She was born October 3, 1925 in Milwaukee to Harry and Pearl (Torstensen) Berg. She graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School and lived in Sturgeon Bay until her health failed and she moved to the Algoma facility.
Verdene married Rudy Berres on November 28, 1946, after he returned from serving in the Navy during World War II. Before becoming a fulltime homemaker, she worked for Dr. W. S. Hobson for several years. She loved and wrote many beautiful poems and could recite all of them from memory. Verdene was a former member of the Friends Community Church where she enjoyed many years of singing solos.
She is survived by her brother Ronald (Judy) Berg; brother-in-law, Ray Challe and many nieces and nephews. Verdene was preceded in death by her parents, husband Rudy Berres, twin brother, Gene (Dick) Berg, three sisters, Janet Jakubovsky, Avalon Patzlaff and Judy Challe; two brothers-in-law, Louis Jakubovsky and Paul Patzlaff.
Private graveside services will be conducted at Bayside Cemetery.