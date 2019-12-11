|
|
Verna Neville
Sturgeon Bay - Verna Neville, age 87, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. She was born Nov. 26, 1932, in Green Bay to Henry and Anna (Raymaker) Heiptas. On Feb. 6, 1954, she married Larry Neville in Green Bay. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage.
In 1973, Larry and Verna purchased Quietwoods Campground (Sturgeon Bay) and in 1984 they purchased Woodland Acres Campground, renaming it Quietwoods South. Verna was a very hard worker all her life. She spent many long hours at the campgrounds and continued to help her children at the campgrounds in her retirement.
Verna loved to bowl and was a long-time member of the bowling leagues in Sturgeon Bay. For many years, she and Larry liked making overnight trips to various casinos. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time at the cabin and going to Florida with her children and grandchildren. Verna was so pleased that she was able to take her grandchildren to all their extra-curricular activities while they were in school.
She is survived by three children, Denise Neville, Sturgeon Bay; Christine (Michael) Marchant, Brussels; and Steven (Holly) Neville, Sturgeon Bay; 6 grandchildren, Brenna, Kayla, Kody, Danica, Kailyn and Gracie; brother-in-law Harold Neville Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and infant son Mark.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Holy Name of Mary Church in Maplewood. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Friends may call at the Forbes Funeral Home on Sunday from 4:00 - 6:30 pm with a prayer service to be conducted at 6:30 pm that evening. Friends may also call at the church on Monday from 10:00 am until the time of service. On-line condolences may be offered at www.forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019