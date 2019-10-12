|
|
Vincent Francis Sherrick
Town of Sevastopol - Vincent Francis Sherrick, 100, of the Town of Sevastopol, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 3, 2019 at Algoma Long Term Care.
He was born February 4, 1919 in Brooklyn, New York, son of the late Frank and Margaret (Bruce) Sherrick. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He met the love of his life, Noreen Marie Collins, at a USO dance for the troops near the advent of WWII and the two wed on July 13, 1946 at Chicago's Holy Nativity Parish. Vince and Noreen celebrated 68 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on November 29, 2014. Vince worked as a mechanical engineer for various companies in the Chicago area for over 40 years. He and Noreen then moved to Door County full time to enjoy their retirement.
Vince was a member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Institute for many years. He loved sailing on his boat, fishing, sitting at the beach, and golfing at Cherry Hills.
Vince will be remembered by his daughters, Carol Cantzler of Columbus, OH and Beth (Dennis) Grubba of Custer, WI; four grandsons, Christopher (Julia), Sean (Nicole), Ryan (Jill), and Kevin (Lindsay) Cantzler; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Noreen; great-granddaughter, Kristin; one brother; and two sisters.
Vince's life will be celebrated in a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Robert Stegmann officiating. Military honors will be performed following the Mass. He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery next to his wife, Noreen.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
The Sherrick family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Algoma Long Term Care and Unity Hospice for their compassionate support and care.
Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Vince may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on Oct. 12, 2019