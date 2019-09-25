|
Viola M. Fairchild
Fish Creek - Viola (Copiskey) Fairchild, 86, died on September 19, 2019 at Scandia Village, Sister Bay after a brief battle with cancer.
She was born in Fish Creek on September 17, 1933 to Chester and Gladys Copiskey at the home of Mr. & Mrs. Adolph Vertz. She was a proud lifelong resident of northern Door County. She was a graduate of the class of 1952 at Gibraltar High School. On March 13, 1954, she married Gordon (Gordy) Fairchild. They had three children, Donna, Earl and John.
Vi enjoyed spending time with her beloved Gordy until his passing. They spent a lot of their free time, when not working various jobs together, riding on Gordy's Harley or riding their snowmobiles in the winter. She enjoyed gardening, reading and working in her puzzle books.
Survivors include her two sons, Earl (Debbie), John (his wife, Becki, step children, Morgan and Wyatt Hertwig); grandson, Jared (Heidi) Burress, their children Logan, Gavin and Addison Burress; grandson, Ryan (Amber) Burress; nephews, Greg (Annie) Copiskey, James Copiskey, Ken (Mary) Anderson; nieces, Wendy (Dan) Diewald, Amy (Mark) Vogel, Becky (Noel) Sloan, Sharen (John) Young, and Carol Anderson.
Preceding her in death was her parents, Chester and Gladys Copiskey; beloved husband, Gordy; daughter, Donna; three brothers, Donald Copiskey, Al Copiskey, and Arnold Copiskey.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Juddville with Rev. Frank Kauzlarich officiating. Burial will be at Blossomburg Cemetery, Fish Creek.
Friends may call at the church Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m.
Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Sister Bay is assisting the Fairchild family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Vi may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on Sept. 25, 2019