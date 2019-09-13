|
|
Virginia (Ginny) Briggs
Algoma - Virginia (Ginny) Briggs, 94, Algoma, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at the Algoma Long Term Care Unit with her husband at her side. She was born August 21, 1925 in Wausau, WI. to Hugh and Myrtle (Krehnke) Hamilton.
Ginny graduated from Port Edwards High School and did office work in Wisconsin Rapids for many years.
She married Alvin L. Briggs October 4, 1947 in Wisconsin Rapids. The couple lived in Fall River, WI. first, then she followed with her husband to many different locations as he was a Methodist Minister.
Ginny enjoyed gardening, homemaking, did beautiful water color paintings and was an expert at embroidery. She established a mission grant for the University of Africa for supporting families going to college. She was an interpreter for history at Heritage Hills in Green Bay and Ag Heritage in Kewaunee. Was very active in the Women's organizations of the Methodist church. She served on the District Board as an officer. She lectured on the life of John Wesley and his mother Suzanna Wesley. That was how she raised funds for the University of Africa. Ginny was not a leader, but a hard worker.
She was a member of the Algoma United Methodist Church and was a volunteer for the Algoma Chamber for 22 years.
Ginny is survived by her husband Alvin, one son Ralph (Mary) Briggs, Des Moines, Iowa and one daughter Nancy Briggs, Des Moines, Iowa; three grandchildren Matt (Virginia) Barrette, Peter Barrette and Natalie Anderson; and two great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Ronald.
There will be a lite lunch at the Algoma United Methodist Church, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 12 noon with a memorial service to follow for Ginny at 1:30 PM.
The family wants to express a very special thank you to the Algoma Long Term CareStaff for all the kindness and personal care given to Ginny during her almost eight year stay there.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.
