Virginia "Ginny" L. Nairn
Egg Harbor - Virginia "Ginny" L. Nairn, 72 of Kiehnau Road, Egg Harbor, formerly of Milwaukee area passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Green Bay following a sudden illness.
She was born August 26, 1946 in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Donald and Leta (Von Der Sump) Nairn. Her childhood was spent growing up in Franklin. Following high school, Ginny earned her bachelor's education degree in Phys. Ed at UW-Lacrosse. In early years, Ginny taught at Sheboygan North High School. After receiving her master's in physical education, she taught at Nicolet High School in Glendale for 25 years. While at Nicolet, she coached girl's basketball, swimming, cross country and track.
Her life partner, Jean Schmul, and she have been together for 47 years. They spent vacations in Door County that led to purchasing the Kiehnau Homestead in Egg Harbor in 1991 retiring full time in 2006.
Ginny was a true everyday naturalist. In later years, she loved gardening, specifically flower gardening, and floral photography as the vegetable gardens around the farm were turned to flower gardens. Ginny and Jean were known as the "Flower Farmers". Having taught children all her life, she especially enjoyed the neighborhood children, who considered her an expert bike fixer, four wheeling companion, and ball inspector, making sure the proper air pressure was used. She hosted spur of the moment porch parties for the kids, endearing her to everyone. In recent years, she rediscovered her love of singing, joining the Sturgeon Bay Moravian Choir and Door County Community Choir.
Her family includes her beloved life partner, Jean Schmuhl of Egg Harbor; two brothers, Terry (Kathy) Narin and David (Shirley) Narin, both of Hobe Sound, FL; Jean's twin sister, Jane Krawczyk; sisters, Kathy (David) Kneeland and Ann (David) Paulick, all of Milwaukee; Jean's mother, Yolanda Schuhl of Milwaukee; and her nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Donald and Leta Narin; step-mother, Maxine; close family, Charles Schmuhl and Ron Krawczyk.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Sturgeon Bay Moravian Church with Dr. Rev. Matthew R. Knapp and Rev. Reeder Herrick officiating.
Friends may call at the church Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Ginny may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
