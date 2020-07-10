Vivian V. Johnson, 89, former Village of Cleveland resident, went home to her Lord, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Laurel Grove ALF in Manitowoc. She was born October 28, 1930, in Sawyer, WI., the daughter of the late Louis and Artyce Starr La Violette. She attended Sturgeon Bay High School. On June 12, 1948, she was united in marriage to Wayne R. Johnson, and the couple resided in Sturgeon Bay. The marriage was blessed with 4 children. In 1964 the family moved to Cleveland, WI. Mr. Johnson passed away on February 15, 2013. Vivian was employed at Mirro Aluminum in Manitowoc for 30 years. She was a member of St. John and St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cleveland and served in its Ladies Aid. She was also a member of the Cleveland VFW Ladies Auxiliary, The Cleveland Garden Club, the Cleveland Homemakers Group, the Organ Club and the Good Sam's Camping Club. Vivian loved to garden and sew. She also loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren.



Vivian is survived by 3 sons, Wayne (Elaine) Johnson and Edward (Jeanette) Johnson both of Cleveland, and Paul Johnson of Plymouth; one daughter, Patricia (Kenneth) Verhulst of Cleveland; 10 grandchildren, Jill (Brad) Hoffmaster, Aaron (Alice) Johnson, Harry (Drew) Krause, Lisa (Doug) Bakker, Sarah L. Johnson, Todd (Sarah A.) Johnson, Tyler (Maranda) Johnson, Kenneth J. Verhulst, Matthew (Jennifer) Verhulst, and Michael Verhulst; 13 great grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren. She is further survived by 2 brothers, Roy La Violette, and Louie (Susan) La Violette, both of Sturgeon Bay: 4 sisters, Mildred Monfils, Donna Nicholson, both of Sturgeon Bay, Doris Wolske of Algoma, and Faye (Willard) Kolsted of Forestville; 1 sister-in-law, Sofie La Violette of Casco; 1 brother-in-law, Jack Tagel of Manitowoc. Preceding Vivian in death are her husband, Wayne R.; 3 sisters and 2 brothers-in-law, Phyllis (Phillip) Nelson and Virginia (Charles) Muenier; 1 sister, Shirley Tagel; 1 sister-in-law, Mary La Violette; one brother, Keith La Violette, one brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth (Jane) La Violette, 3 brother-in-law, Tom Nicholson, Lawrence Monfils, and Daryl Wolske.



Funeral services will be held at 12:00 (noon), Monday, July 13, 2020, at St. John and St. Peter Evangelical Lu. Church in Cleveland. Pastor Greg Bey will officiate and Private family burial rites will be held at St. Johannes Cemetery in Cleveland. Friends may call at the Church on Monday July 13, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service. The Stoltenberg Funeral Chapel of Cleveland is assisting the family with these Funeral arrangements. A memorial fund has been established in Vivian Johnson's name.









