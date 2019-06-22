|
Warren Charles Tank
Sturgeon Bay - Warren Charles Tank, 85, formerly of Baileys Harbor, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Survived by two children, Sharon Tank of Baileys Harbor and Eric Tank of Muskego, five step-children, Richard Marks of Chicago, IL, Cherie (Bill) Krejci of Port Washington, Ron (Cindy) Marks of Lombard, IL, Nancy (Dr. Melvin) Wichter of Hinsdale, IL, and Bud Marks of Chicago, IL, former wife, Patricia Amber Marks of Oak Brook, IL; first wife, Joyce Boyd; grandson, Danny Tank; seven step-grandchildren, Rana Marks, Rob (Tatiana) Krejci, Tim (Eden) Krejci, and Kate (fiancé, Dmitry Spiridonov) Krejci, Sarah (Nate) Sullivan, Ron Marks, and Nick Marks; other relatives; and dear friends.
Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Myrtle (nee Peterson) Tank; daughter, Susan (Robert) Clare; daughter-in-law, Maureen Tank; granddaughter, Lauren Tank; sister, Myrtle; and other relatives.
Memorial Service - 11:30 a.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 7973 Hwy. 57, Baileys Harbor, WI 54202. Relatives and friends may visit with family after the service at church.
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC are assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on June 22, 2019