Casperson Funeral Home - Sister Bay
10708 N. Bay Shore Drive -
Sister Bay, WI 54234
920-854-4123
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
Ellison Bay, WI
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
Ellison Bay, WI
William Edward Appel Obituary
William Edward Appel

Sister Bay - William Edward Appel, 82, of Sister Bay, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society - Scandia Village in Sister Bay.

He was born July 26, 1937 in Baileys Harbor, son of the late Edward and Myrtle (Albertson) Appel. After graduating from Algoma High School, Bill enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served for two years. He married Cheryl Lynn Bies on December 4, 1971 at the Algoma Methodist Church. Bill was a commercial fisherman for Clifford Weininger and his beloved uncle, Phillip Albertson in Algoma for over 20 years. Phillip was a second dad to him, and every time dad talked about him, you could tell how much he loved him. He then moved his family to Manitowoc and worked as a foreman for Manitowoc Crane for 15 years. He and Cheryl settled in Door County and he worked as a carpenter for Dennis Laaksonen for 16 years before his retirement. Bill was the post commander for the Billy Weiss American Legion Post 527 for 15 years. His pride and joy was building model railroads and was a member of the Clipper City Model Railroad Club in Manitowoc. Bill and Cheryl enjoyed attending Bethel Baptist Church in Ellison Bay.

Bill will be missed by his loving wife, Cheryl of Sister Bay; children, Jim (Kristi) Appel of Ellison Bay, Kristy (Todd) Charney of Ellison Bay, Jake (Tara) Appel of Milwaukee, and Jason (Elizabeth) Appel of Sister Bay; grandchildren, Billy (Roxanne) Appel, Tyler (Gina Kvatek) Appel, and Jamie Sue Appel and Elizabeth, Evelynn, Lauren, Jessica, Luke, and Josh Charney, Evangeline Appel due in November; great-grandchildren, Cedric and Levi Appel and Mia, Caleb, and Liam Hummel; brothers and sisters, Robert (Joan) Appel, Edward (Holly) Appel, Tina Appel, and Ida Kay Orsted; brother-in-law, Tom Schmidt; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Myrtle Appel; sisters, Betty (Bob) Phillips, Sandy Schmidt, and Cindy (Bill) Benson; and brother-in-law, Greg Orsted.

Bill's life will be honored with a memorial service on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church in Ellison Bay at 11:00 a.m. Military honors will follow the service and will be performed by the United States Army and Bill's American Legion Post 527. Bill will be laid to rest in the Baileys Harbor Town Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

"Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Unity Hospice, Scandia Village, Sister Bay Paramedics and First Responders, Delmar Dahl, and the cancer center at the Door County Medical Center for all the wonderful care given to Bill and us."

Casperson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Sister Bay is assisting the Appel family. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos of Bill may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on Aug. 24, 2019
