William Harder
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Harder

Green Bay - William "Bill" T. Harder, 72, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born on January 14, 1948 in Milwaukee to Russell and Elizabeth (Thornton) Harder. He married Marie Laux on May 29, 1971 and together they had two sons.

Bill graduated from Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy in New York with an engineering degree, and an officer commissions in the Navy. He worked the majority of his career for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and retired in 2013.

Bill had a very vibrant love of life and was always positive. Family always came first to Bill and was always thinking of ways to better his family experiences. He enjoyed being on the water, boating and fishing as well as golfing. In his spare time, he liked to be working on projects in his shop. Bill was a proud supporter of the Door County Maritime Museum and served as the board president.

Bill is survived by his wife, Marie and two sons, Christopher (Lori) Harder and Nicholas Harder.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Peter.

A funeral service was held on Friday, June 12, 2020. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Door County Maritime Museum Lighthouse Tower Project, that Bill was so passionate about.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Door County Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
12:00 PM
Pilgrim Congregational Church
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Pilgrim Congregational Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved