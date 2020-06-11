William Harder
Green Bay - William "Bill" T. Harder, 72, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born on January 14, 1948 in Milwaukee to Russell and Elizabeth (Thornton) Harder. He married Marie Laux on May 29, 1971 and together they had two sons.
Bill graduated from Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy in New York with an engineering degree, and an officer commissions in the Navy. He worked the majority of his career for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and retired in 2013.
Bill had a very vibrant love of life and was always positive. Family always came first to Bill and was always thinking of ways to better his family experiences. He enjoyed being on the water, boating and fishing as well as golfing. In his spare time, he liked to be working on projects in his shop. Bill was a proud supporter of the Door County Maritime Museum and served as the board president.
Bill is survived by his wife, Marie and two sons, Christopher (Lori) Harder and Nicholas Harder.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Peter.
A funeral service was held on Friday, June 12, 2020. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Door County Maritime Museum Lighthouse Tower Project, that Bill was so passionate about.
Published in Door County Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 17, 2020.