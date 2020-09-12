1/1
Addie Ree Warren
1926 - 2020
Mrs. Addie Ree Warren

Mrs. Addie Ree Warren, age 94, of Slocomb, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Graceville, Florida.

Born January 4, 1926 in Geneva County, Alabama to the late Jodie and Izora Hughes. Mrs. Warren was a member of Burns Assembly of God Church in Slocomb, Alabama for over 50 years where she served as the Women's Missionary Council Leader for several years. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, cooking, making quilts, and reading her bible.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Buster Warren; two sisters: Retha Mae Hughes, and Glenda Faye Hughes; one brother, Carmen "Tommy" Hughes.

She is survived by her son, Tim Warren (Lisa); three grandsons: Andrew Warren, David Warren, and Micah Warren; brother, Ted Hughes (Martha); sister Annette Hughes Williams; sister-in-law, Loretta Hughes; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm (CST) at Burns Assembly of God Church in Slocomb, Alabama with her funeral immediately following with the Reverend Royce Morrow officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Convoy of Hope, PO Box 1125, Springfield, MO 65801, or by going to www.convoyofhope.org.

www.sorrellsfuneral.com


Published in Dothan Eagle on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Burns Assembly of God Church
SEP
13
Funeral
Burns Assembly of God Church
Funeral services provided by
Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb
1315 W. Lawrence Harris Highway
Slocomb, AL 36375
(334) 886-7777
