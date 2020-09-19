1/1
Betty Rose Childree Fountain
Mrs. Betty Rose Childree Fountain

Mrs. Betty Rose Childree "Gran Gran" Fountain, a resident of Skipperville, died early Thursday morning, September 17, 2020, in Ozark Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was 87 years old.

Funeral services for Mrs. Fountain will be 3:00 PM Sunday, September 20, 2020, from Morgan Baptist Church with Reverend Tim Sewell and Reverend Bill Weed officiating. Interment will follow in Beersheba Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends Sunday in the church from 2:00 PM until service time.

Published in Dothan Eagle on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Morgan Baptist Church
SEP
20
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Morgan Baptist Church
