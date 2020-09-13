1/1
Carolyn Gayle White
1946 - 2020
Carolyn Gayle White

Ms. Carolyn Gayle White, age 73, of Cowarts, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020.

Born October 12, 1946 in Tampa, FL to the late Ed Averett and Burnell Harper Averett, Carolyn was a member of Harper's Joy Assembly of God Church. She never met a stranger and enjoyed life to the fullest. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry F. White and her brother, Phillip L. Averett.

Carolyn is survived by her sons, Keith White of Tallahassee, FL, Mark White (Traci) of Millidgeville, GA, Todd White (Sherry) of Rogers, AR, and Chris White (Angie) of Tallahassee, FL; her grandchildren, Matthew White, Brandon White, Ian White, Nevan White, Emma White, and Mackenzie Kitchens; special nephew and niece, Larry Paul Averett and Misty Averett; several cousins, other relatives and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family graveside service at Harper's Joy Assembly of God Cemetery with Reverend Eddie Littlefield officiating. The family will hold a Celebration of Life service for her friends at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Harper's Joy Assembly of God Church, 1509 Harper Joy Road, Dothan, AL 36301.

www.wardwilson.com


Published in Dothan Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36305
334-792-4194
