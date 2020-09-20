1/1
Donald Joseph Benecchi
1936 - 2020
Donald Joseph Benecchi

Donald Joseph Benecchi passed away on September 14, 2020 at his home.

Donald was born in Brockton, Massachusetts, Son of Alfred S. and Elizabeth (Savini) Benecchi. He was a graduate of Brockton Trade High School in 1955 and attended Mass. Radio School in Boston.

He joined the US Navy while still in High School, served in the US Naval Reserve during the cold war era as a Cryptographic Technician and retired from the US Navy with the rank of Chief Petty Officer.

He was employed in the electronic field in Massachusetts at Raytheon Co, Foxboro Co and Epsco, Inc. as a technician and Engineering Associate. He ultimately became a salesman promoting electronic components at Hatch Associates, Inc. and became President and owner of the firm for 20 years.

He was the husband of the late Carolyn Dee Benecchi for 39 years and moved from W. Bridgewater, MA to Dothan, Alabama in 2011.

Donald was an active Amateur Radio operator since 1952 with the call sign of K1DC enjoying building and repairing vintage radio equipment and operating Morse code making contacts with friends worldwide. He was a member of several radio clubs including the Massasoit Radio Club of Massachusetts and the Wiregrass ARC, Dothan, Alabama.

He was an avid sailing enthusiast and, during the New England summers, enjoyed sailing with his wife and children aboard the family sailboat "Blue Velvet" from Newport, RI to Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Long Island Sound area.

He is survived by his children Robin Howard and husband of Norton, MA Kimberly Graham of E. Bridgewater, MA, Melissa Genthner and Husband Burke of Dothan, AL, Richard Benecchi and wife Maria of Parma, Italy, Robert Benecchi and wife Susan of Herndon, VA and four grandchildren, Chiara, Graham, Joshua and Sarah.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Botti of Waikiloa Village, Hawaii.

Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to his memorial service to be held on Friday, September 25th at Sunset Memorial Park, 1700 Barrington Rod, Midland City, AL 36350. Visitation at 3:00 PM, followed by service at 4:00 PM with military honors and reception at 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com



Published in Dothan Eagle on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
SEP
25
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
SEP
25
Service
05:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL 36350
(334) 983-6604
Memories & Condolences
September 18, 2020
I'm very sad to learn of Don's passing. My condolences to the entire family. Don was a good friend and an excellent ham radio operator. I roomed with him at the Dayton Ohio Hamvention in 2015. Moist recently i had lunch with him at the Orlando FL Hamcation in February. He always participated in radio special events and contests and was an excellent morse code (CW) operator. He was a wealth of technical knowledge and always willing to help others. RIP Don you will be missed.......
Rick Pendleton
Friend
September 18, 2020
I have only known Don for a brief few years but he was so very kind, funny, a true gentleman. Always willing to go the extra mile it seems. I shared in his passion for Amateur Radio where he was truly a professional. Don, amigo, you will be missed by your friends and colleges. Its with a heavy heart that I must say goodbye.
73 My Friend de KB3RHR
Craig Yoho
Friend
