I'm very sad to learn of Don's passing. My condolences to the entire family. Don was a good friend and an excellent ham radio operator. I roomed with him at the Dayton Ohio Hamvention in 2015. Moist recently i had lunch with him at the Orlando FL Hamcation in February. He always participated in radio special events and contests and was an excellent morse code (CW) operator. He was a wealth of technical knowledge and always willing to help others. RIP Don you will be missed.......

Rick Pendleton

Friend