1/
Doris (Haisten) Enfinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Haisten Enfinger

Mrs. Doris Haisten Enfinger, a resident of Pinckard, died early Friday evening, September 11, 2020 in a Dothan hospital. She was 89 years old. Doris Enfinger was an avid card writer with the right message at the right time.

Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Monday, September 14, 2020 at Point of Praise Church, in the Kelly Community between Newton and Daleville, with her grandsons, Pastors Haley Enfinger and Adam Enfinger officiating. Burial will follow in Pinckard Memorial Cemetery. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Mission Point, PO Box 1153, Ozark, AL 36360.

Mrs. Enfinger, daughter of the late Marvin Morton Haisten and Annie Myrtle Pickett Haisten, was a native of Newton and moved to Pinckard at an early age. She was retired from Sony Corporation in Dothan and was an active participant in the Newton Senior Center. Mrs. Enfinger was a member of Point of Praise Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel "Mutt" Enfinger of fifty-eight years; two grandsons, Greg Bryan and Casey Enfinger; great-grandson, Shelby Kurtti; her siblings, Annie Kathryn Haisten, Marvin Wharton Haisten, Louise Enfinger, Peyton Thomas Haisten, Ethel Voncile Haisten, and Isaac Jackson Haisten, Sr.

Surviving relatives include two sons, David Manuel Enfinger, Black, AL and Jeff Enfinger (Robyn), Pinckard; her sister, JoAnn Pritchett, Dothan; eight grandchildren, Chris Wade Bryan (Nancy), John David Enfinger (Deeanna), Adam Enfinger (Carla), Haley Enfinger, Kevin Odell Enfinger, Derek Kurtti, Christina Nothnagel (Jason) and Stacy Clark (Mitchell); great-grandchildren, Alexis Bedgood, Ashley Enfinger, Amber Enfinger, Alley Enfinger, Joshua Enfinger, J.D. Enfinger, Dakota Kurtti, Logan Nothnagel, Lucas Nothnagel, Owen Harris, Austin Kurtti, Blake Harris, Mitchell Clark, Alex Clark, Parker Clark, Oakland Enfinger, and Nova Enfinger, William Clark; great-great grandchild, Rayleigh Harper.

You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dothan Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Point of Praise Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Ave
Ozark, AL 36360
3347744551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved