Doris Haisten Enfinger
Mrs. Doris Haisten Enfinger, a resident of Pinckard, died early Friday evening, September 11, 2020 in a Dothan hospital. She was 89 years old. Doris Enfinger was an avid card writer with the right message at the right time.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Monday, September 14, 2020 at Point of Praise Church, in the Kelly Community between Newton and Daleville, with her grandsons, Pastors Haley Enfinger and Adam Enfinger officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:00 Noon in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in Pinckard Memorial Cemetery. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Mission Point, PO Box 1153, Ozark, AL 36360.
Mrs. Enfinger, daughter of the late Marvin Morton Haisten and Annie Myrtle Pickett Haisten, was a native of Newton and moved to Pinckard at an early age. She was retired from Sony Corporation in Dothan and was an active participant in the Newton Senior Center. Mrs. Enfinger was a member of Point of Praise Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel "Mutt" Enfinger of fifty-eight years; two grandsons, Greg Bryan and Casey Enfinger; great-grandson, Shelby Kurtti; her siblings, Annie Kathryn Haisten, Marvin Wharton Haisten, Louise Enfinger, Peyton Thomas Haisten, Ethel Voncile Haisten, and Isaac Jackson Haisten, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Jackie Lou Enfinger.
Surviving relatives include two sons, David Manuel Enfinger, Black, AL and Jeff Enfinger (Robyn), Pinckard; her sister, JoAnn Pritchett, Dothan; eight grandchildren, Chris Wade Bryan (Nancy), John David Enfinger (Deeanna), Adam Enfinger (Carla), Haley Enfinger, Kevin Odell Enfinger, Derek Kurtti, Christina Nothnagel (Jason) and Stacy Clark (Mitchell); great-grandchildren, Alexis Bedgood, Ashley Enfinger, Amber Enfinger, Alley Enfinger, Joshua Enfinger, J.D. Enfinger, Dakota Kurtti, Logan Nothnagel, Lucas Nothnagel, Owen Harris, Austin Kurtti, Blake Harris, Mitchell Clark, Alex Clark, Parker Clark, Oakland Enfinger, and Nova Enfinger, William Clark; great-great grandchild, Rayleigh Harper.
