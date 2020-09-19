1/
Evelyn D. Hamm McDaniel
Evelyn D. Hamm McDaniel

Evelyn D. Hamm McDaniel, a former resident of Headland, died early Friday morning, September 18, 2020, in the Twin Magnolias Assisted Living in Abbeville. She 96.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, September 19, 2020, in Gardens of Memory, between Headland & Dothan, with Darden Kirby officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Social distancing and masks will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wiregrass Humane Society, P.O. Box 1045, Dothan, AL 36302.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.


Published in Dothan Eagle on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Gardens of Memory
Funeral services provided by
Holman-Headland Mortuary
305 South Main Street
Headland, AL 36345
(334) 693-3371
