1/
Harvey Lucius Faison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harvey Lucius Faison

Harvey Lucius Faison, a resident of Abbeville, died Sunday morning, September 13, 2020, in Wesley Place on Honeysuckle. He was 84.

Funeral services will be held at 3:30 PM Monday, September 14, 2020, in the Holman Abbeville Mortuary Chapel with Darden Kirby officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 3:30 PM Monday at the mortuary. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Safe Haven Animal Rescue Kennels (S.H.A.R.K.), P.O. Box 126, Abbeville, Alabama 36310.

Mr. Faison was born and reared in the Blackwood Community of Dale County, son of the late Harvey Faison and Annie Lee Lingo Faison. He was a graduate of the Dale County High School. Mr. Faison served his country in the Army National Guard in the Headland unit which was activated during the Berlin Crisis. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Abbeville and the American Legion. Mr. Faison was retired as the owner and operator of Faison's Body Shop in Abbeville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Boatwright Faison, a sister, Mavis Greene, five brothers, Weems Faison, Jerry Faison, Leonard Faison, Luther Faison and Lewis Faison

Surviving relatives include a daughter, Leah Faison, Midland City; a son, Chris Faison (Dawn), Marietta, GA; a grandson, Andrew Faison, Marietta, GA; and a sister-in-law, Thelma Faison, Dothan; several nieces and nephews.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dothan Eagle on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
02:30 - 03:30 PM
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral service
03:30 PM
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary
434 Ozark Road
Abbeville, AL 36310
(334) 585-5261
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holman-Abbeville Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved