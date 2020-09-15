1/
Inez Smith Bailey
Inez Smith Bailey

Inez Smith Bailey, a resident of Abbeville, died early Monday morning, September 14, 2020, in the Henry County Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was 95.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in the Holman-Abbeville Mortuary Chapel with Reverend George Bryan officiating. Burial will follow in Abbeville Memorial Cemetery-East. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM Wednesday in the mortuary. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Henry County Health & Rehabilitation "Activities Fund", 210 Church Road, Abbeville, AL 36310.

Mrs. Bailey was born and reared in Henry County, daughter of the late Shellie William Smith and Mary Trawick Smith. She retired as Lunchroom Manager at the Abbeville Elementary School after thirty-two years employment. Mrs. Bailey was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cary O. Bailey, a son, Bobby Ray Bailey, four brothers and seven sisters

Surviving relatives include her son, Curley Bailey (Carol), Headland; a daughter-in-law, Dorothy Bailey, Abbeville; six grandchildren, Wendy McCall (Mark), Susan Cregut (Joel), Jennifer Clark (Carlos), Diana Reid (Darrel), Ray Bailey (Angie) and Rodney Bailey; fourteen great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.


Published in Dothan Eagle on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary
434 Ozark Road
Abbeville, AL 36310
(334) 585-5261
