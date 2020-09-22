Jerry Floyd

Jerry FloydJerry Floyd, 73, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Sunday, September 20,2020 at his residence. He was born on September 26,1946 in Houston County to the late J.B. Floyd and Lois (Gallaway) Floyd.Funeral Services will be 3 PM, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home, with a visitation one hour prior to service, burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Pastor Harrison Steege officiating.Jerry retired as a Service Forman for the City of Dothan after 30 years of service. He also worked 20 years at Zack's Family Restaurant. Jerry was an avid Alabama Football fan and enjoyed going to car races. Jerry attended New Life Gospel Center in Headland.Survivors included his loving wife of 44 years; Lovey (Whaley) Floyd, special cousin; Danny Wilson, aunt; Evelyn Davis, and several other loving cousins and family members.