Jo Ann Riley
Jo Ann Riley

Joann Riley, 83, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Wesley Place. She was born on June 7, 1937 in Houston County to the late Rufus McDaniel and Mary Lela (Hobbs) McDaniel.

Funeral Services 10 AM, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service, burial to follow in Memory Hill Cemetery.

Joann was a loving mother, grandmother, who enjoyed cooking for her family. She enjoyed sitting under her carport with family along with picking up and shelling pecans.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Riley, son, John Raymond Richards, daughter, Sharon Richards McCaugherty, grandson, Christopher Silski, brothers, Edward McDaniel, Robert McDaniel, Bobby McDaniel, and Charles McDaniel, sisters, Doretha Bullard, Ida Lou Richardson, and Marie Shepard.

Survivors include her children, Terry (Janice) Richards, Sheila (Chuck Skinner) Davisson, and William Lynn Richards, grandchildren, Kyle Richards, James (Amber) Richards, Kristen Miller, Scott Strait, Shae (Taylor) Strait, Meagan Ward, Derek Silski, and Brandon Davisson, eight great-grandchildren, several nephews, nieces, and loving family members.


Published in Dothan Eagle on Sep. 22, 2020.
