JoAnn Eastman Pickle
JoAnn Eastman Pickle

JoAnn Eastman Pickle, age 81, Enterprise, AL, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Brian Simoneaux officiating with burial following at Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time on Saturday. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to: Macedonia Baptist Church or First Choice Hospice.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Abbie Eastman and her husband, William G. Pickle.

Survivors include two daughters, Ruth Ann Barnard (Keith) Enterprise, AL; Mendy Pickle, Enterprise, AL; three sons, Richard Pickle (Debbie) Tampa, FL; Donald Pickle (Stephanie) Rehobeth, AL; Michael Pickle (Renee') Lynn Haven, FL; grandchildren, Barbara Ann Thomas (Eric); Kimberli Dunn (John); Matthew Pickle (Samantha); Jessica Bridier (Michael); Emily Darham (Andrew); Dhannon Thomas; Jacob Pickle; Jayden Hokanson; Christie Caldwell (Scott); Lana Woodall; Gage Woodall; great-grandchildren, Shelby Coultas; Liam Thomas; Sophie Harrison; Katherine Dunn; Meghan Dunn; Christian Pickle; Nova Pickle; William Bridier; Walker Bridier; Gracie Caldwell; Cody Caldwell; her loving sister, Shirley Camp, Amory, MS; special friends, Barbara Haire and Clara Bradford.

You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.


Published in Dothan Eagle on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
Funeral services provided by
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
(334) 393-2273
