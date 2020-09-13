Mrs. Lydianne Segrest MerrittMrs. Lydianne Segrest Merritt of Slocomb went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 85.Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, September 14, 2020 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb with Rev. John Baxter and Rev. Larry Newton officiating. There will be no public visitation and a private family interment will follow in the Slocomb City Cemetery. As a precaution, the family requests that those in attendance wear facial masks.Mrs. Merritt was born August 8, 1935 in Geneva County to the late Mildred Harris Segrest and Hugh Benjamin Segrest, Sr. Lydianne was a 1953 graduate of Slocomb High School, was Miss Slocomb 1952, and Slocomb Alumnus of the Year in 1987. She was a graduate of Troy State and Auburn University and spent 55 years as an educator in Physical Education and Counseling at Wallace Community College, Dothan High School, and Houston Academy. She also served as Delta Kappa Gamma Society International State President. She owned and operated Lydianne's Dress Shop in Slocomb for several years and served as the choir director and in other various leadership positions at Slocomb First United Methodist Church. Lydianne will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and community.In addition to her parents, step-mother, Ida Williams Segrest, and her brother, Hugh Benjamin Segrest, Jr. all preceded her in death.Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Harold Gene Merritt, Sr.; children: Segrid Merritt White, and Harold Gene Merritt, Jr. "Rusty"; grandchildren: Magen Merritt Sorrells (Grant), Annamarie Merritt Wagner (Jarrod), and Sara Segrest Purvis; great grandchildren: Evan Sorrells, Aytch Sorrells, Easton Wagner, and Holland Grace Wagner; siblings: Susan Segrest Cox (Johnny) and Tony Segrest (Jackie); sister-in-law, Patty Segrest; special family friend, Nolie Pujoue; several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.Pallbearers will be David Avery, John Ed Cox, Jamey Merritt, Joey Merritt, Grant Sorrells, Jarrod Wagner, Tim Watson, and Lyle Young.Honorary pallbearers will be the Slocomb High School Class of 1953, the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority, and Buena Vista Social Club.The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to special caregivers, Rita and Veronica Lett and to Kindred Hospice for the love and care they provided to Ms. Lydianne during her illness.