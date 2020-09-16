1/1
Lynda Byrd Quick
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Lynda Byrd Quick

Mrs. Lynda Byrd Quick of Slocomb passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Wesley Place on Honeysuckle. She was 64.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb with Rev. Charles King officiating. A private interment will follow in the Union Baptist Church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday one hour prior to service time.

Mrs. Quick was born December 16, 1955 in Geneva County to Margaret Holloway Byrd and the late Frank Byrd. Lynda possessed a kind, sweet spirit and adored her family! She will be dearly missed.

In addition to her father, a brother, James Byrd, and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Anderson all preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children: Cindy Trim and Kevin Varner (Christina); mother, Margaret Holloway Byrd; grandchildren: Michael Pullum, Kelsey Trim, Kayla Palmore, and Payton Varner; great grandsons: Carson White, and Colton Pullum; siblings: Margie Morgan (Larry), Carolyn Anderson, Jerry Byrd (Donna), and Terry Byrd; several nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

www.sorrellsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dothan Eagle on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb
1315 W. Lawrence Harris Highway
Slocomb, AL 36375
(334) 886-7777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved