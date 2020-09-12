1/1
Martha Dean Smith Jefferson
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Dean Smith Jefferson

Martha Dean Smith Jefferson, 79 of Valdosta and formerly of Dothan, Alabama, died at her home on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Born on October 4, 1940, a daughter of the late WM "Bill" and Lillian Long Smith, Martha worked for GTE/Verizon, General Telephone Company for 33 years while living in Dothan. An active member of Central Avenue Church of Christ, she was also a member of the Quota Club and the Business and Professional Women.

Martha is survived by her sisters and brothers in law, Lavelle Wisenbaker of Valdosta, Georgia, Betty Sue and Hub Gregory of Leesburg, Georgia, brothers and sisters in law, Hubert Harold and Verna Smith of Donalsonville, Georgia, Herbert and Faye Smith of Valdosta, Georgia, Derrel and Gail Smith of Palatka, Florida, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Jefferson; sister, Quinelle Davis and a brother, William Smith.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Hubert H. Smith and Mr. John Klimko officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The burial will take place on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dothan Eagle on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Carson McLane Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Carson McLane Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carson McLane Funeral Home
2215 North Patterson Street
Valdosta, GA 31602
(229) 242-5544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carson McLane Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved