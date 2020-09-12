Martha Dean Smith Jefferson
Martha Dean Smith Jefferson, 79 of Valdosta and formerly of Dothan, Alabama, died at her home on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Born on October 4, 1940, a daughter of the late WM "Bill" and Lillian Long Smith, Martha worked for GTE/Verizon, General Telephone Company for 33 years while living in Dothan. An active member of Central Avenue Church of Christ, she was also a member of the Quota Club and the Business and Professional Women.
Martha is survived by her sisters and brothers in law, Lavelle Wisenbaker of Valdosta, Georgia, Betty Sue and Hub Gregory of Leesburg, Georgia, brothers and sisters in law, Hubert Harold and Verna Smith of Donalsonville, Georgia, Herbert and Faye Smith of Valdosta, Georgia, Derrel and Gail Smith of Palatka, Florida, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Jefferson; sister, Quinelle Davis and a brother, William Smith.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Hubert H. Smith and Mr. John Klimko officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The burial will take place on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com
