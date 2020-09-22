Martha L. MilesMartha L. Miles, a resident of Dothan, Alabama passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at her home. She was 88.Funeral services will be held at 12 PM Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage Funeral Home with Pastor Sean Mallion officiating.Martha was born to the late Robert and Addie Lee Bell Jordan. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. Now in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, she will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She will always be remembered by her beautiful smile, kind heart, and gentle nature.She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, James B. Miles; her parents; three brothers, Hurley, James, and Robert Jordan; two sisters, Margaret Bass and Jean Lasiter.Survivors include two sons, Benny Miles and Richard Miles (Christine); two daughters, Gail Mallion and Sheila Green (Doug); one brother, Pete Jordan (Hilda); one sister, Cathy Jordan; twenty grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and a lifelong friend of six five years, Jean Jefferson.