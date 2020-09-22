1/1
Martha L. Miles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha L. Miles

Martha L. Miles, a resident of Dothan, Alabama passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at her home. She was 88.

Funeral services will be held at 12 PM Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage Funeral Home with Pastor Sean Mallion officiating.

Martha was born to the late Robert and Addie Lee Bell Jordan. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. Now in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, she will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She will always be remembered by her beautiful smile, kind heart, and gentle nature.

She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, James B. Miles; her parents; three brothers, Hurley, James, and Robert Jordan; two sisters, Margaret Bass and Jean Lasiter.

Survivors include two sons, Benny Miles and Richard Miles (Christine); two daughters, Gail Mallion and Sheila Green (Doug); one brother, Pete Jordan (Hilda); one sister, Cathy Jordan; twenty grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and a lifelong friend of six five years, Jean Jefferson.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dothan Eagle on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
1000 Hodgesville Road
Dothan, AL 36301
(334) 702-1712
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Southern Heritage Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved