Mary Katherine RevellsMary Katherine Revells, a resident of Dothan, Alabama, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Nolin Hospital. She was 73.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 PM, Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage Funeral Home with Reverend Johnny Roberts officiating. Interment will be immediately following the service in Bethel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Jakin, Georgia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 PM until 2 PM at the funeral home.Mrs. Kathy was born to the late Earnest and Alta Honeycutt Toole. She was a retired bookkeeper of thirty years, last working for Dothan Chrysler Dodge. Kathy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt. Family always came first. She loved her sewing and baking when ever she could make time. She never met a stranger. No matter where she was, she loved to talk and share her story to anyone. She will be dearly missed by all.She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 42 years, Eddie Revells; two sisters, Rebecca Pitt,s and Levatta Jean Toole.Survivors include three daughters, Marie Smith (Thomas), Denise Revells, and Patti Revells; five grandchildren, Jennifer Wickliff, Dillon Revells, Ashleigh McPherson (Cody), Timothy Smith and Dakota Revells; two great grandchildren, Madelyn and Everleigh Mae.