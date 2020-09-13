Melvina Hadden Shelton
Melvina Hadden Shelton, a resident of Dothan, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family at age 94 on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
The family is planning a memorial service which will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made in Mrs. Shelton's honor to Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 1231 Fortner Street, Dothan, AL 36301.
Mrs. Shelton was born May 12, 1926 in Rehobeth, Alabama where she lived in her earlier years. She was a graduate of Rehobeth High School and has been a resident of Dothan since 1944. Mrs. Shelton was employed and retired after 25 years with Dothan Federal Savings and Loan. She was a member of First Baptist Church and more presently Ridgecrest Baptist Church, where she was a choir member, a member of Fellowship Sunday School Class, 24/7 Prayer Team, and Senior Adult Choir.
Mrs. Shelton is preceded in death by the love of her life for 63 years, Harold Shelton; her parents Herman Hadden and Clara Mae Thompson Hadden; her brother, Raymond Hadden; her sisters, Emily A. Hadden Chancey, Gladys Hadden Character, Lorane Hadden Golden, Evelyn Hadden Creel; and her son in-law, Mark Allen Smith.
Mrs. Shelton is survived by her children, Cheryl Shelton (George) Thomas, and Cynthia Shelton Smith of Dothan; her granddaughters, Lorri Thomas (Webb) Speigner and Leisha Thomas (Brooks) Hayes of Dothan, and Allison Smith (Skip) Davis of Birmingham; her grandson, Scott Allen (Jaclyn) Smith of Birmingham; her great-grandchildren, William, Thomas, Addison, Ella Brook, Clara Jennings, Madison, Kathryn, Betsy, Jack, Ian, and Anna Claire; her sisters-in-law, Eloise (Gerald) Anderson, Sue Shelton Vann, and Beverly Warren Byars.
The family would like to thank our special caregivers, Lisa Carroll and Della Thomas, who loved and took care of our precious mother.
Serving as pallbearers will be Webb Speigner, Brooks Hayes, Scott Smith, Skip Davis, Dr. Gary Anderson, and Corey Kirkland.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com