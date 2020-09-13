1/1
Melvina Hadden Shelton
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvina Hadden Shelton

Melvina Hadden Shelton, a resident of Dothan, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family at age 94 on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

The family is planning a memorial service which will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made in Mrs. Shelton's honor to Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 1231 Fortner Street, Dothan, AL 36301.

Mrs. Shelton was born May 12, 1926 in Rehobeth, Alabama where she lived in her earlier years. She was a graduate of Rehobeth High School and has been a resident of Dothan since 1944. Mrs. Shelton was employed and retired after 25 years with Dothan Federal Savings and Loan. She was a member of First Baptist Church and more presently Ridgecrest Baptist Church, where she was a choir member, a member of Fellowship Sunday School Class, 24/7 Prayer Team, and Senior Adult Choir.

Mrs. Shelton is preceded in death by the love of her life for 63 years, Harold Shelton; her parents Herman Hadden and Clara Mae Thompson Hadden; her brother, Raymond Hadden; her sisters, Emily A. Hadden Chancey, Gladys Hadden Character, Lorane Hadden Golden, Evelyn Hadden Creel; and her son in-law, Mark Allen Smith.

Mrs. Shelton is survived by her children, Cheryl Shelton (George) Thomas, and Cynthia Shelton Smith of Dothan; her granddaughters, Lorri Thomas (Webb) Speigner and Leisha Thomas (Brooks) Hayes of Dothan, and Allison Smith (Skip) Davis of Birmingham; her grandson, Scott Allen (Jaclyn) Smith of Birmingham; her great-grandchildren, William, Thomas, Addison, Ella Brook, Clara Jennings, Madison, Kathryn, Betsy, Jack, Ian, and Anna Claire; her sisters-in-law, Eloise (Gerald) Anderson, Sue Shelton Vann, and Beverly Warren Byars.

The family would like to thank our special caregivers, Lisa Carroll and Della Thomas, who loved and took care of our precious mother.

Serving as pallbearers will be Webb Speigner, Brooks Hayes, Scott Smith, Skip Davis, Dr. Gary Anderson, and Corey Kirkland.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dothan Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL 36350
(334) 983-6604
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved