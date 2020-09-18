1/
Ottis D. Mann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ottis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ottis D. Mann

Ottis D. Mann, a resident of Dothan, Alabama, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home. He was 88.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. James Baptist Church, Dothan, Alabama with Reverend Jeff Ross officiating. Interment will be immediately following the service in Memory Hill Cemetery with Southern Heritage Funeral Home Directing. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday before the service.

Mr. Mann was born to the late Ottis and Luna Richards Mann in Blount County, Alabama. He graduated from Hayden High School in Hayden, Alabama. Upon graduation, he entered the United States Air Force where he served as a Staff Sergeant for 4 years. After living in north Alabama, he moved his family to Dothan where he attended BBI, now Florida Theological College in Graceville, Florida and worked in appliance repair for General Electric. In 1962 he became pastor of Henry Green Mission that eventually became South Lena Baptist Church. After leaving South Lena Baptist Church, he worked for GE and served as pastor or interim pastor for several churches, including Cole City Baptist Church, Howard Creek Baptist Church, and First Baptist Church in Malone, Florida. His passion was serving God, leading people to Christ, and helping people. He also started the Chipola Ministry Center in Marianna, Florida. After he retired from GE and church pastorate, he volunteered at Southeast Alabama Baptist Association Churches Ministry Center.

Mr. Mann was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Short and Jack Mann; one son in-law, Marvin Cox, Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Mann; two sons, Doug Mann (Karen) and Paul Mann (Teresa); four daughters, Dawn Cox, Robin Pettis (Larry), Kimberly Gibson (Bruce), and Kendra Fields (Josh); two brothers, Fred Mann (Betty Sue) and Rayburn Mann (June); eleven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

www.southernheritagefh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dothan Eagle on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
St. James Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. James Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Interment
Memory Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
1000 Hodgesville Road
Dothan, AL 36301
(334) 702-1712
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Southern Heritage Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved