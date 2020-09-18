Ottis D. MannOttis D. Mann, a resident of Dothan, Alabama, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home. He was 88.Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. James Baptist Church, Dothan, Alabama with Reverend Jeff Ross officiating. Interment will be immediately following the service in Memory Hill Cemetery with Southern Heritage Funeral Home Directing. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday before the service.Mr. Mann was born to the late Ottis and Luna Richards Mann in Blount County, Alabama. He graduated from Hayden High School in Hayden, Alabama. Upon graduation, he entered the United States Air Force where he served as a Staff Sergeant for 4 years. After living in north Alabama, he moved his family to Dothan where he attended BBI, now Florida Theological College in Graceville, Florida and worked in appliance repair for General Electric. In 1962 he became pastor of Henry Green Mission that eventually became South Lena Baptist Church. After leaving South Lena Baptist Church, he worked for GE and served as pastor or interim pastor for several churches, including Cole City Baptist Church, Howard Creek Baptist Church, and First Baptist Church in Malone, Florida. His passion was serving God, leading people to Christ, and helping people. He also started the Chipola Ministry Center in Marianna, Florida. After he retired from GE and church pastorate, he volunteered at Southeast Alabama Baptist Association Churches Ministry Center.Mr. Mann was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Short and Jack Mann; one son in-law, Marvin Cox, Jr.Survivors include his wife, Brenda Mann; two sons, Doug Mann (Karen) and Paul Mann (Teresa); four daughters, Dawn Cox, Robin Pettis (Larry), Kimberly Gibson (Bruce), and Kendra Fields (Josh); two brothers, Fred Mann (Betty Sue) and Rayburn Mann (June); eleven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.