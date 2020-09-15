Patricia Battles Kirkland
Patricia Battles Kirkland, 74, of Dothan and formerly of the Panama City, FL area passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Pat was born to Christine and Dorman Battles on October 5, 1945 in Houston County. She attended Cottonwood High School and got a degree in cosmetology at Tallahassee Beauty and Barber School and loved her work.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Gene Kirkland; parents, Dorman and Christine Battles; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. H. C. Whitehurst and Mr. and Mrs. Bud Battles; brothers-in-law, Bill Cobb and John E. Penn.
Survivors include her sister, Wanda (Jerry) Williams; nephews, John W. Penn, and Caitlyn and Courtney; Jason (Amy) Penn and Madalyn, Zane and Kason; Sara and Ryan; family by heart, Charlene (Mike) Reiser and Krysten, Frank (Rebecca) Williams and Brittany (Brian) Sanders and Rachel and Macie Sanders; sister-in-law, Betty Cobb; brothers-in-law, Bobby (Grace) Kirkland and Wayne Kirkland.
At her request no visitation or services will be held.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.
