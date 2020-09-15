1/1
Patricia Battles Kirkland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Battles Kirkland

Patricia Battles Kirkland, 74, of Dothan and formerly of the Panama City, FL area passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Pat was born to Christine and Dorman Battles on October 5, 1945 in Houston County. She attended Cottonwood High School and got a degree in cosmetology at Tallahassee Beauty and Barber School and loved her work.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Gene Kirkland; parents, Dorman and Christine Battles; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. H. C. Whitehurst and Mr. and Mrs. Bud Battles; brothers-in-law, Bill Cobb and John E. Penn.

Survivors include her sister, Wanda (Jerry) Williams; nephews, John W. Penn, and Caitlyn and Courtney; Jason (Amy) Penn and Madalyn, Zane and Kason; Sara and Ryan; family by heart, Charlene (Mike) Reiser and Krysten, Frank (Rebecca) Williams and Brittany (Brian) Sanders and Rachel and Macie Sanders; sister-in-law, Betty Cobb; brothers-in-law, Bobby (Grace) Kirkland and Wayne Kirkland.

At her request no visitation or services will be held.

Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com. (334) 699-3888.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dothan Eagle on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glover Funeral Home
1468 Hartford Hwy
Dothan, AL 36301
(334) 699-3888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Glover Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved